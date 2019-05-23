Tense Commission meeting has some questioning Mayor's decisions Video

For Augusta Commissioners, Tuesday's meeting was one that has people still talking.

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times and Tuesday was the worst of times," said Commissioner John Clarke with a laugh.

Time was an issue for Lock and Dam consultant John McLaughlin when, during his presentation of his River Vision study, he was told by the Mayor Davis he had two minutes left.

But McLaughlin, saying he still had 15 minutes to go, didn't finish his presentation but was allowed to answer some questions.

"Think we all did want to see a little bit more of the presentation," said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

About four hours later the commission got to Gold Cross and the ambulance service, an issue that had the Mayor pounding the table.

During the discussion, Mayor Davis said he was tired of Gold Cross bludgeoning the city during negotiations.

Gold Cross attorney Pat Rice, point-blank asked Mayor Davis to please retract the term bludgeoned.

Mayor Davis did not.

"Would you retract your terminology please," said Rice.

"I will not." answered Mayor Davis.

"It would have seemed more fitting to have apologized," said Commissioner John Clarke.

"I do know Mr Rice was eloquent in his request. I don't know the background. I would like to us get past this," said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

"Whether that was handled correctly that's between Pat and the Mayor," said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

"Would you have apologized?'

"Absolutely,' said Garrett.

Commissioners said they had concerns how these flare-ups will impact the important issues of Lock and Dam and ambulance services. I asked Mayor Davis about not issuing a retraction, he said he had no comment about Tuesday's meeting, but added he has not talked with Pat Rice since the incident.