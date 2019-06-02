Temperatures impact farmers market

AUGUSTA, Ga. - "Early Saturday morning. It gets too hot at about 10 o'clock. I mean you just can't...I don't know how the vendors do it," says Brad Codman, customer.

Record breaking temperatures bringing back-to-back heat in Augusta makes it feel like summer during springtime, but the weather is also taking a toll on produce.

"The produce has been great, except for the corn. The corn has not been so great this season," says Loretta Taylor, J&L Fresh Produce Owner.

"Once it starts getting hot like this it’s pretty much it for the strawberries. They pretty much play themselves out. And right now we're in the second crop of the season, so in about two weeks with this heat index how it is right now that will probably be pretty much it for our strawberry crop," says Jake Sanders, Gurosik's Berry Plantation worker.

To get customers what they want, farmers have their own solutions.





"He has a group of guys that wake up in two in the morning, and they wear spotlights on top of their heads before it gets hot outside and the guys will pick the strawberries before it gets too hot," says Jake Sanders.

Farmers say vegetables and fruit need the sun, but those foods have also been lacking one thing to grow.

"It’s hot now, but some vegetables like heat and sun, but we do need a little rain,” says Jefferson Taylor, J&L Fresh Produce Owner.

We haven't seen much rain for crops to prosper, but farmers tell me that customers still flock to buy their produce.

"It’s hasn't affected the business too much, besides the actual effect on the crops, but the business wise. More business when its cooler…it kind of slows down in the afternoon when it gets hot, but that's just natural for people,” says Jake Sanders.

Those farmers noticed a trend of people coming before noon. The coolest part of the day. Any way to make sure they can beat the heat.

"A lot of people avoid going to the supermarket if they can come here and buy fresh produce,” says Joe Bates, Terry's Produce worker.