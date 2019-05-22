Surveillance video released showing the shooting at Hooters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: A third suspect, 28-year-old Dechanta Rashana Benning, has turned herself into authorities.

She is charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Original article below:

New details on a shooting at hooters.

It happened sunday night in the parking lot of the augusta restaurant.

Two women were hurt and two got arrested.

"I was just puzzled by the moment," says Avery Mcalpine the manager at Hooters.

Avery Mcalpine is the manager at hooters, he says he was helping get food out to his customers when the fight broke out.

You can see from this surveillance video a woman behind him is holding a gun on her waist as he tries to separate the group from the entrance.

"One of the girls said y'all wanna fight and by then somebody shot a gun under my arm and it went from there."

Investigators say lataisha hill shot at one victim hitting her in the leg. Another victim was hit in the knee. Investigators say both victims were hit by the same bullet.

"I think that it's just a wake up call for us and just to be alert about everything, even though you never know what can happen."

He says everyone followed proper protocol when handling the situation

"Anytime a fight is about to break loose we're going to call the police, it's just of matter of when they get there and they were pretty on point."

When the restaurant opened on monday there was a counselor available to speak with employees.

"I wish we could just check people when they come in here and because it's like if I never would of went to that door then what could of happened?"

Lataishia Hill is still in jail on a $7,900

No bond has been set for Aishah Shahiid.

Both are in the richmond county jail.

The injuries sustained by the victimas are not considered life threathining.