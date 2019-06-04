Summer program Thrive launches in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Tuesday, Thrive, a summer program for kids, kicked off its six week program.

Thrive was started by the Richmond County Juvenile Court who are partnered with the school board.

The kids will learn about academics and much more.

Children in Need of Services was started a year and a half ago, through a change in state laws. Kids from ages 7-16 are involved in the program right now at the Tubman Learning Center.

Thrive plans on expanding their reach.

To get your child involved call Juvenile court 706-821-1185.