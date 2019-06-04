CSRA News

Summer program Thrive launches in Augusta

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 04:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 04:43 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Tuesday, Thrive, a summer program for kids, kicked off its six week program.

Thrive was started by the Richmond County Juvenile Court who are partnered with the school board.

The kids will learn about academics and much more.

Children in Need of Services was started a year and a half ago, through a change in state laws. Kids from ages 7-16 are involved in the program right now at the Tubman Learning Center.

Thrive plans on expanding their reach.

To get your child involved call Juvenile court 706-821-1185.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center