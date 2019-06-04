CSRA News

Summer pool season kicks off in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The summer pool season has officially begun in Augusta, Georgia.

The Augusta Recreation and Parks Department operates three outdoor pools during the summer.

The pools will operate on the following schedule:

Location Days Hours
Dyess Pool Tuesday – Sunday 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Fleming Pool Saturday – Thursday 1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
Jones Pool Monday, Wednesday – Saturday 12 p.m. — 5 p.m.

 

The Charles Evans Splash Pad will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Augusta Aquatics Center and Henry H. Brigham Swim Center will also be open during their regular hours of operation. 

If pools aren't your thing, there are a number of cooling centers open across the CSRA, as well. You can find a list of those HERE.

