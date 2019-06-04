Summer pool season kicks off in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The summer pool season has officially begun in Augusta, Georgia.
The Augusta Recreation and Parks Department operates three outdoor pools during the summer.
The pools will operate on the following schedule:
|Location
|Days
|Hours
|Dyess Pool
|Tuesday – Sunday
|1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
|Fleming Pool
|Saturday – Thursday
|1 p.m. — 5 p.m.
|Jones Pool
|Monday, Wednesday – Saturday
|12 p.m. — 5 p.m.
The Charles Evans Splash Pad will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Augusta Aquatics Center and Henry H. Brigham Swim Center will also be open during their regular hours of operation.
If pools aren't your thing, there are a number of cooling centers open across the CSRA, as well. You can find a list of those HERE.
