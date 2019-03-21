Students & faculty can now rent bikes to get around Augusta University's sprawling campus

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - As opportunities grow at Augusta University so does the campus, which makes it tougher for students and faculty to get from one class to the next.

There are now three main campuses-- the Health Sciences Campus on Laney Walker Blvd, the Summerville Campus on Walton Way and the Riverfront Campus on Reynolds. Recently, the school recently launched the JagRide Bike Share program to help students and faculty get from one campus to another. We talked to 2 students who say they use the bikes often.

Shauna Logan and Allyh Harden have class on the Summerville Campus. They live about 2.5 miles away in the dorms on the Health Sciences Campus. They use the bikes to go back and forth and to run other errands.

"We had a break between class, so we were riding to get something to eat and then we were going back, but then the hill was like ehhhh so we're going to dock them over there by the dorms," Harden describes with her hands on the handlebars and her feet acting as a kickstand for the bike.

Augusta University now has a fleet of 18 GPS enabled pedal bikes. Both Logan and Harden love them.

"It's better than using your car," Logan says.

"It's very useful," says Harden.

An Augusta University JagRide report from January 15th to February 13th, shows 243 active users, 360 overall trips, 437 lbs of reduced carbon and 19,853 calories burned by people using the bikes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trip stats heat map

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Trip stats heat map

The weekday trip averages showed 11.7 trips a day. On average the trips last 22 minutes and cyclists travel an average of 1.3 miles. The weekend trip averages are higher with 23.5 tips a day reported at a 27 minute duration and a distance of 1.6 miles.

To ride a bike you have to first download the Social Bikes App on your phone. The app will prompt you to create an account and you have to have an AU email address to do so for their network of bikes.

The app will have you create a pin and that is what you use to unlock a bike. Once you type that pin into the pad located on the back of the bike the screen will prompt you to remove the U-bar and when you do, you are free to take your bike for a spin.

The first 30 minutes of any ride are free and then you will be charged $5/hour after the first 30 minutes. You can reserve a bike up to 15 minutes before you pick one up and you can look at the map in the app to see how many bikes are at each docking station before you head that way.

"I've seen people riding them just to get places and I've also seen people riding them just because it's a nice day out," says student Seth Raney.

Raney says despite the positive reviews he has heard from others, he has not ridden one of the JagRide bikes yet.

"I haven't ridden a bike in a while. Might be a little rusty. I don't want to embarrass myself. I have friends on campus," Raney says with a laugh.

You have to dock the bikes back at one of the three hubs on the Summerville Campus, Riverfront Campus or Health Sciences Campus and if you do not, you will be charged.