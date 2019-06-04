Stolen gun from Aiken recovered at traffic stop; person of interest in several shootings arrested

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) -- A man who authorities say was a person of interest in several shootings in Aiken County is now in police custody.

The arrest stems from a traffic stop in Salley, South Carolina on Highway 82/55 by Chief Jarrod Goldman on Monday, June 3.

We're told the chief recognized one of the passengers, Hykiem Seawright, as being the person of interest. He was also wanted for third-degree assault and battery. The 19-year-old was immediately taken into custody.

Four other passengers were in the vehicle at the time as the incident. Authorities say once the other passengers were out of the vehicle, a search was conducted, with the consent of the driver/owner of the vehicle, three handguns were found -- one listed stolen out of Aiken.

The other rear passenger was identified as 17-year-old Jakavias Jones and claimed that one of the firearms was his, officials said.

Authorities also found a white rock like substance weighing 1.36 grams that tested presumptive positive for crack cocaine inside of Seawright's sock.

Both men are charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. Seawright is also charged with simple possession of crack cocaine and the assault warrant.

"More charges may follow as this is an active and ongoing case," authorities added.

