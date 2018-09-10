State-wide tour wants to see voting changes Video

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) - Several non-partisan groups including the ACLU of Georgia and Common Cause Georgia are touring the state as one.

The tour made a stop in Augusta and they believe legislators put partisan politics ahead of everyone's rights and are looking to change our state's voting procedures.

"This is a huge election year for us in the state of Georgia," said Common Cause Georgia Executive Director Sara Henderson.

Concerned locals listen to speakers from the Save Our Democracy Tour.

The Save Our Democracy Tour group says there are several problems with Georgia's voting system.

"Apathy, disinterest, people feeling like it's not going to make a difference," said Professor Catherine Davis.

Henderson added she thinks the people of Georgia are not represented accurately and that gerrymandering is the reason why.

"We are the most gerrymandered state in the nation. Anytime a community's impact and their vote is reduced it's problematic and most major cities across the state you see the city split in two within two congressional districts, which is a huge problem."

Henderson continued, "Just like Augusta, just like Atlanta to some extent, Athens. Those are communities who have unique interests and they should be kept together."

Gerrymandering is when congressional district boundaries are manipulated to favor one party. Save Our Democracy calls for redistricting and fixing equipment.

"Voting machines and the technology that we're using and all of the electronic voting systems. I also think voting roll purges and polling place closures are two of the bigger issues too," said Henderson.

Recently, NewsChannel 6 reported on the security of the election system.

People discuss Georgia voting procedures at the Augusta-Richmond County Library.

Right now, Georgia uses a voting system called direct recording electronic (SRE) and this machine is up for debate in Atlanta. Save Our Democracy claims paper ballots are the safer option.

"I think the $10.2 million that we've received from the federal government to make our elections secure should be used to make our elections secure so we can have paper in all of our polling places. If people chose to vote with paper," said Henderson.

One of the biggest factors about this upcoming mid-term election is voting itself.

We need everybody to pay attention. I want to encourage everybody to vote and in particular to make sure you're registered to vote," said Dr. Davis.

