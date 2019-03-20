Special Election Results from Richmond and Columbia County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - The results are in from three special elections in Richmond and Columbia County.

In the race for Augusta Commission District 5 seat, Bobby Williams won the seat with 50% of the vote.He defeated incumbent Johnny Few, Bernard Harper and Kelly Walker.

The seat became vacant after the death of Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

In Columbia County, the ESPLOST passed overwhelmingly with 84% of voters approving the measure.

In Grovetown, Allen Transou defeated Marsha Keating with 56 percent of the vote for the vacant city council seat.

The race was to fill the unexpired term of Dennis Trudeau.