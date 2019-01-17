CSRA News

South Carolina volunteer firefighters plan smoke alarm blitz; free smoke detectors

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 08:04 AM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 08:04 AM EST

Graniteville, Sc. (WJBF) - In South Carolina, the Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville (GVW) Volunteer Fire Department is conducting a smoke alarm blitz.

On Saturday, January 26, they will install free smoke alarms in homes between the hours of 9:00a.m. and 1:30p.m.

It is a joint effort along with the Red Cross, and the Community Risk Reduction Division of the South Carolina State Fire Marshals Office.

These agencies want to provide residents in the Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville area with smoke alarms.

To request smoke alarms and find out if you are in the coverage area, please call the GVW Fire Department at (803) 663-3795.

You are asked to provide the following when leaving a message: your name, address, contact number and the number of bedrooms.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center