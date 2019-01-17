South Carolina volunteer firefighters plan smoke alarm blitz; free smoke detectors

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WSPA News.

Graniteville, Sc. (WJBF) - In South Carolina, the Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville (GVW) Volunteer Fire Department is conducting a smoke alarm blitz.

On Saturday, January 26, they will install free smoke alarms in homes between the hours of 9:00a.m. and 1:30p.m.

It is a joint effort along with the Red Cross, and the Community Risk Reduction Division of the South Carolina State Fire Marshals Office.

These agencies want to provide residents in the Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville area with smoke alarms.

To request smoke alarms and find out if you are in the coverage area, please call the GVW Fire Department at (803) 663-3795.

You are asked to provide the following when leaving a message: your name, address, contact number and the number of bedrooms.