Sizzling towards summer, staying safe in the heat Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - It's that time of the year again where the heat is cranking up. Rule number one is, stay hydrated.

Jimmy Barnett is a teacher at Lake Forest Hills Elementary School. He said, "At the point of dehydration, [students] would be showing no sweating and that would be a concern also. So it's important to know the nature of the students themselves."

Barnett continued, "We actually sweat a lot but excessive sweating will let them know they're working hard and they're probably getting really hot and they probably need to cool down a little bit. Catch their breath. Get a drink of water. Have a little break and then usually they want to come back to what they were doing. So it's not super dangerous but, it's a sign of they may of overdone it."

Not only do your kids need to be safe, so do you when you're working outside.

Brannon Daniel is a project superintendent with R.W. Allen. He said, "Being at 90 plus degrees on top of humidity, we take frequent breaks. Drink plenty of water, Gatorade and we even have an air-conditioned trailer if somebody gets too hot."

The old saying goes, knowledge is power.

"We talk about that on a regular basis throughout the year. Being hydrated and drinking water. That's more important than any other beverage and so many times we just drink water and have a water break before we go outside to do an activity so that we already know they're hydrated up front," explained Barnett.

Daniel said, "Some guys can get real complacent in their job and forget about it. They just want to do production. We got to keep them aware of the dangers of heat illness and other safety hazards that are on the job. Whereas they may forget about them so we're here to train them. Constantly train them and keep them on their toes."

Some heat distress signals you should look out for are no sweat, dizziness, muscle cramps and redness of the skin.

"Sunscreen, many students don't believe they need sunscreen because of the shade or tone of their skin but all tones of skin will burn at some point," said Barnett.

It wouldn't hurt to keep an eye on the forecast.

Daniel added, "If it's in dangerous mode, we'll take more breaks. If it's moderate, kind of keep an eye on it."

Keep in mind your pets when they are out in the heat too. Make sure they have plenty of water and comfortable conditions when outside.

Click or tap here for a list of cooling centers in the CSRA.