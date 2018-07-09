Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Gordon Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT GORDON (WJBF) - There's a new man at the helm of the Signal School at Fort Gordon.

A change of command ceremony was held Monday morning at Alexander Hall.

Brigadier General Robert Edmonson the second relinquished command to Brigadier General Christopher Eubank.