Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Gordon
FORT GORDON (WJBF) - There's a new man at the helm of the Signal School at Fort Gordon.
A change of command ceremony was held Monday morning at Alexander Hall.
Brigadier General Robert Edmonson the second relinquished command to Brigadier General Christopher Eubank.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
