Shooting under investigation in Allendale; several people treated for gunshot wounds
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Allendale, South Carolina.
Authorities say on Saturday, June 1, at 9:30 p.m., Police were dispatched to Allendale Car Wash, 473 Main Street South, with a report of someone being shot.
According to a social media post, officers learned several people were shot and already been taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. We're told while securing the scene, police learned that five males were being treated for bullet wounds at an area hospital.
The Allendale Police Department has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, (SLED), to conduct an investigation concerning the shooting incident.
