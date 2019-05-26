CSRA News

Shooting on Meadowbrook Dr. in Augusta

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 10:37 PM EDT

Augusta (WJBF) - Richmond County Officials and The Richmond County Coroner's office are investigating a shooting that resulted in a death on the 3000 block of Meadowbrook Dr. 

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:01PM. 

The victim will have an autopsy done at the GBI lab. The name of the victim is not being released at this time. 

