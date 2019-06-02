Shooting in Edgefield on Friendly Drive
Edgefield, SC (WJBF) - The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened last night.
The shooting occurred around 12 A.M. at a party that was in a field on Friendly Dr. which is off Moores Drive.
A 19-year-old female was injured and taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
There is no word on her condition.
Edgefield County deputies are looking for multiple suspects.
If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Ireland, Investigator with Edgefield County Sheriff's Office call 803-637-5337
