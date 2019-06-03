Shooting at Gordon Highway Inn

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting.

The incident happened just before midnight, Sunday, June 2, on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway, at the Gordon Highway Inn.

Authorities say at least one person was shot.

The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated with this developing story.