Shepeard Community Blood Center in critical need of Type O Negative blood

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved C.S.R.A. blood donations are aiding victims of Sundays shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is currently in need of Type O Negative blood and platelets due to an incoming trauma at a local hospital.

According to the press release, they are in need of O Negative blood and platelets for a local patient, however, Shepeard does not currently have the inventory to meet this important demand.

Due to this shortage, Shepeard is in critical need of O Negative and platelet donations.

“We’ve been experiencing elevated blood usage at our local hospitals since November 1st and today we have a massive trauma that has spurred an order of over 115 units of red blood cells and 18 units of platelets just for one patient,” said Allysa Makler, Hospital Services Manager at Shepeard. “This patient is still actively using and will most likely continue to use blood products throughout the day.”

Type O Negative blood is universal, meaning it can be transferred to almost any patient who is in need.

Only 6.6 percent of the population has Type O Negative blood.

For platelet donors, the blood center is in great need of male donors who are not on Aspirin or other blood thinners.

Female donors who are interested in donating platelets should still go in to get their HLA test. After receiving the test, you can donate within two to three weeks if you’re eligible.

For more info on upcoming drives or blood center hours, please call 706-737-4551.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17-years-old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate.

You must also bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card to donate.