Shedding light on those who served America Video

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) - Local videographer Justin Cook recently wrapped up a big project to tell the stories of three veterans from around the country.

"We give them one day of the year but they give us 365 days of service," said Cook.

Soldier Joshua Cobel remarked, "Less than 1% of the entire American population actually goes into the military."

Cook is a big supporter of veterans so he shot a documentary. He was inspired by father and son veterans Ronnie and David Willis to shed light on all those who serve.

"Two sons actually, there was three of us there," said Ronnie.

Cook added, "It's cool to see that a family you know, served the country together and at the same time."

While Ronnie started duty during Vietnam, David felt called to protect his country too.

"I was actually local law enforcement here and felt like I needed to take a notch up so I decided to actually enlist," said David.

According to Cook, "It's so important to tell stories and be able to show off our veterans."

"My great-grandfather was 5th ranger battalion on the beaches of Normandy," said Veteran Chris Tiernay.

Cobel explained, "I wanted to figure out if I had what it took and I think that resonates with a lot of veterans."

Not only does Joshua Cobel serve his country right now, but he also serves his fellow man through the rehab One Ranch.

"The VA is trying to do their best, but the reality is that people are still falling through the cracks and that's what one ranch is designed to do to go between," said Cobel.

Tiernay hopes that when soldiers get done serving they keep the will to live.

He said, "I went through and I lost a lot of good buddies and for Veterans Day it's just a moment where I remember them and I'm humbled and I'm honored to continue their memory."

There is one thing between veterans that can't be broken.

"The bond between me and the guys that were there," said David.

"There's that comradery, there's that brothership," agreed Tiernay.

Cobel added, "We have a certain sense of comradery and we understand each other and we understand where you've been. Where he's been. Where she's been and that's where we all kind of interconnect."