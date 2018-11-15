CSRA News

Senior health fair today at Marshall Pines

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 02:47 AM EST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 02:47 AM EST

Evans, GA (WJBF) - Marshall Pines Alzheimer's Special Care Center on Belair Road in Evans, Georgia will hold a senior health fair today. 

The informative meeting will feature giveaways, blood pressure screenings, health providers, and more. 

It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

 

 

