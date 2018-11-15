Senior health fair today at Marshall Pines

Google Images Photo courtesy of Google Images available for reuse.

Evans, GA (WJBF) - Marshall Pines Alzheimer's Special Care Center on Belair Road in Evans, Georgia will hold a senior health fair today.

The informative meeting will feature giveaways, blood pressure screenings, health providers, and more.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.