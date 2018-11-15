Senior health fair today at Marshall Pines
Evans, GA (WJBF) - Marshall Pines Alzheimer's Special Care Center on Belair Road in Evans, Georgia will hold a senior health fair today.
The informative meeting will feature giveaways, blood pressure screenings, health providers, and more.
It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
