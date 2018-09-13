Senior citizens get a dose of emergency preparedness before storm hits Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Several speakers and vendors spoke with Augusta's aging population to prepare them for emergencies. [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - - Several of Augusta's senior citizens got good information on how to stay safe during an emergency. It was information that could not have come at a better time.

Barbara Pirtle says she's ready for Hurricane Florence should remnants of the storm have a big impact in her south Augusta neighborhood.

"It's not necessarily coming this way as far as we know, but just in case," she said.

She feels confident after attending the city's Emergency Preparedness Summit at the Boathouse, which fell just days before the storm is expected to hit the U.S.

"Like my fire alarms for one thing. I'm going to check and make sure that's workable," she said after learning that Daylight Saving Time was the time to change batteries. "And I'm going to have the medicine. I'm going to have the information out where someone can find it."

The previous tips came from a presentation on the Yellow Dot Program, which provides medical information to first responders inside a yellow folder.

"You have a yellow sticker that's on the rear window of the automobile behind the driver's side. That tells them immediately that this person is participating in Georgia's Yellow Dot Program and we can find their medical history." said Bill Lockett, a former commissioner.

The dot can be placed on your home too at no cost. Lockett serves as the commission liaison for Age Friendly Augusta, Georgia. He said the program may be designed for those 65 and older, but even children with illnesses can participate too. But for one woman, she plans to sign up for it along with her 94-year-old mother.

Natharie Myhame, of Augusta, said, "I'm interested in anything that's safety and I'm considering anything that can help me and my family."

The event brought out emergency preparedness vendors too where those who attended received everything from first aid kits to information from the Red Cross.

"We didn't have the slightest idea that Hurricane Florence would be knocking on our door when we had this. But what we aim to do here is benefit our older adults. Everything when it comes to health, welfare, workability, employment, interaction with others, computer skills, you name it."

Lockett said Age Friendly Augusta Georgia will begin getting Georgia Yellow Dot Program folders out soon at local community centers and churches. You can also access them at the compliance department.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps