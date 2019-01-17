Second annual Cyber Education Research and Training Symposium meets in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta's Cyber boom is getting bigger. Today marked day one of the two-day Cyber Education Research and Training Symposium.

The symposium connects military and industry stakeholders

"300,000. More than 300,000 open jobs and we're headed toward a couple million open jobs."

This marks the second year the CERTS program held it's cyber training in Augusta. Last year's program focused on training at the service level. But this year, there are more categories in order to help the cyber industry grow and help the people involved grow with it.

"We want to accelerate the growth to fill those work force needs but to also to describe and define the better way foward," says Bob Wood the Executive Vice President of AFCEA international.

With the cyber industry's rapid growth here in Augusta. An agreement between the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, Fort Gordon and the University System of Georgia will now be put into play.

"Those enviornments coming together and converging to make us all more capable in cyber security and cyber space operations," says Neil hersey the Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Cyber school.

The agreement will make cyber training affordable and standard among the different institutions and specialized degree areas.

"And that way they come out with a degree in their hand that can really compete on the economy and get a job as soon as they come out of the army," says Ed Buckner the Chief of Training at the U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence.

The degree and certifications are offered online not only for military members but for civilans as well.