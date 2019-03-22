Sec. of Energy Rick Perry, Sec. of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, Gov. Brian Kemp visit Plant Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) - In Burke County, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry is at Plant Vogtle. He's joined by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Secretary Perry, Secretary Perdue and Governor Kemp joined CEO's from the Southern Company, Georgia Power and others who have invested in the addition of nuclear reactors 3 and 4 at Plant Vogtle.

They spoke to a crowd of Vogtle employees before they toured the facility and thanked them for their dedication to the project.

Vogtle has hired more than 700 people since November in effort to get reactors 3 and 4 finished.

This is a project that has had lots of bumps along the way. The price has gone up and the deadline has been pushed back. The event Friday was a chance for federal leaders, state leaders and the CEOs to say, we will finish reactors 3 and 4 whatever it takes, and we will do it by 2022.

We asked U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry why this project matters to those of you watching at home.

"When you flip on that light switch, when you turn on the air conditioner in the summertime, we take it for granted," says Sec. Perry. "It's about our national security. It's about the security of our families. It's about the comfort of our homes."

Nuclear reactor 3 is a little ahead of 4. Vogtle says 3 is 75% finished and is expected to be 90% finished by the end of the year and ready to load fuel.

The project was originally slated to cost about $14 billion. The latest estimate was $27.5 billion.

Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning said on Friday units 3 and 4 will save you, the rate payers, money in the long run despite deadline extensions and cost increases.

"We thought there would be about a 12% price increase. We believe now it's going to come in 10% or less. For all the work that's gone on and all the schedule changes and cost changes, this project will cost Georgia customers less than what it was originally contemplated when it was ordered," Fanning said.

Currently, there is no budget cap. Secretary Perry says the Trump administration is dedicated to finishing 3 and 4, whatever it takes.