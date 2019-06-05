Seamless Summer Feeding Program Sites
McCORMICK, SC - (The McCormick Messenger)
Summer School - Complex, 6977 SC Hwy 285, McCormick, 443-0178.
Breakfast 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Dates June 10 - July 12. Closed July 4.
Westowne Apts., 437 Talbert Rd., McCormick, 465-2519.
Lunch 11 a.m. - noon. June 10 - July 12. Closed June 20 and July 1-4.
Mims Community Center, 2458 Hwy 81, Willington, 391-2296.
Lunch noon - 1 p.m. June 10 - July 12. Closed June 20 and July 1-4.
Springfield Green Olive AME Church, 123 Guillibeau Cemetery Rd., McCormick, 391-5716.
Lunch 11 a.m. - noon. June 17 - 21.
The R.C. Christian Academy, 685 Edgefield St., Hwy 283, Plum Branch, 443-2136.
Breakfast 8 - 9 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m. - noon. June 10 July 12. Closed June 20 and July 1 - 4.
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1658 New Hope Rd., Plum Branch, 443-5454.
Lunch 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 10 - July 12. Closed June 20 and July 1 - 4.
This program is available to all children in the community at no cost to parents.
For more information, contact Student Nutrition Services at 852-0636.
This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.
