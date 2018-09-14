SCE&G crews preparing for Hurricane Florence Video Video Video

CAYCE, S.C. (WJFB) - Utility crews from across South Carolina are preparing for Hurricane Florence. More than 3,000 personnel, with 500 coming from southeastern states, are at SCE&G disposal should the need arises.

"We do know this, however, it will impact our service territory," President/COO of SCE&G Keller Kissam told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk during a news conference on Thursday.

'It's been hard to track and hard to follow," he added.

On Thursday, September 13, SCE&G officials gave an update on how they are preparing for the storm. "We are ready," Kissam added.

Officials are comparing the event to the great ice storm of 2014.

'The temperature didn't get above freezing for three days. We would put the lines up and they would come back down," Kissam recalled.

The same issues are expected from Florence this time around. "It's such a slow mover," Kissam said.

The storm's conditions will determine the plan of attack.

"Wind speeds greater than 35 miles per hour then we don't put the buckets in the air," Kissam added. "So that sustained wind can have a significant impact on our ability to go out and initiate repair," he said.

Crews from the staging area at the Columbia Speedway are moving out to help. With all hands on deck for the customer. "Folks who are in trucks, who are out on the line, who are doing assessments, who are gathering up material, working from an operational standpoint," Kissam also said.

Officials are unsure how many people will truly be affected. "If someone could tell me where this joker is going and what the wind speeds are," Kissam joked.

Plans now in place for nuclear sites.

"If we were to experience hurricane-force winds, 75 mph, then that unit would have to power down. We don't believe we will get to that," Kissam stated.

Officials are asking you to stay prepared no matter what the forecast may look like."People should have a week's worth of provisions, always," he said.

Call centers are open across the state, allowing you to stay in touch with the company ."At times like this, they can flip a switch on their computers to be focused on dealing with customers affected by this storm," Kissam added.

The most common cause of death in these types of storms, carbon monoxide buildup.

"Don't bring a grill inside and cook on it, don't burn anything inside other than maybe a candle and even with that, make sure you put it in an area where you can't roll over in your sleep and knock it over and burn your house down," Kissam reminded. "Generators need to be in a well-ventilated area. That's important," he added.

When asked what is the worst case scenario when dealing with outages, Kissam said, "We don't look so much at the big numbers we just look at the fact that we have outages and we are going to move resources in order to handle those outages. Worst case scenario is, to us, anybody is without power and we plan for the worst and hope for the best just like anybody else."