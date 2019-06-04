Saving lives one donation at a time Video Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. One blood donation can potentially save up to three lives.

Right now, there is a shortage of O-positive and negative blood. Blood banks across the country are in desperate need.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Ashley Whitaker is the Director of Community Resources at the Shepeard Community Blood Center . She said, "Those are really important blood types. O-negative donors are universal donors, so they're probably the most important donor that we need to come out but all blood types are needed."

"I give every time I'm eligible so usually when there's a critical shortage I'm not eligible because I had just given or I'm coming up to a give date but I do see that and I hope people out there respond to it because the need is very real," said blood donor Ferrell Jenkins.

Jenkins is right, surgery and cancer patients need blood. As well as car accident victims who can require as many as 100 pints of blood.

"That's why we need donors to come out regularly and donate whenever they can. That way the product will be available when a trauma happens or a surgery happens so that we can meet the hospital's orders," explained Whitaker.

As summer approaches, this time of year is usually slow for blood donation but the Shepard Community Blood Center hopes to curb that.

"When volunteer donors come in to donate those products go to our local hospitals like University Hospital, AU Medical Center, Children's Hospital of Georgia and those products go to patients who need them," said Whitaker.

Jenkins added, "There is a stigma attached to it but honestly these people are so wonderful. They're friendly, they're nice, they make you feel good. Other than that one little prick it's all a piece of cake. All you can do is sit here then you get a cookie. Who can argue with that?"

The blood drive here at Television Park (1336 Augusta W Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909) starts June 4 at 1:00 p.m. and lasts until 5:00 p.m. This isn't the only opportunity you have to donate blood.

Click or tap here to learn more.