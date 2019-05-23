Savannah River Winds Concert Thursday, May 23

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The Savannah River Winds Jazz Ensemble will take the stage Thursday, May 23, as the third concert in the North Augusta Arts Council's 2019 Music in the Park series.

The band will perform big band, swing and classic pop selections.

The free hour-long outdoor concert will be held in North Augusta’s Maude Edenfield Park at 7pm. The park is beside the NA Community Center, located at 495 Brookside Ave.

“These outstanding acts bring a variety of genres to our series and are certain to delight our audiences,” said Wayne Hoey, a member of the Arts Council. “The series is for all ages, and we invite everyone to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy music in this beautiful outdoor setting.”

For more information and links to preview performers, visit naartscouncil.com.