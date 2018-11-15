Sacred Heart holding holiday open house today
Augusta, GA (WJBF) - Sacred Heart Cultural Center on Greene Street in Downtown Augusta will be holding a holiday open house today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be holiday shopping, entertainment, refreshments, and free gift wrapping at the event.
The event is free and open to the public.
