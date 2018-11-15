CSRA News

Sacred Heart holding holiday open house today

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2018 02:43 AM EST

Updated: Nov 15, 2018 02:43 AM EST

Augusta, GA (WJBF) - Sacred Heart Cultural Center on Greene Street in Downtown Augusta will be holding a holiday open house today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be holiday shopping, entertainment, refreshments, and free gift wrapping at the event. 

The event is free and open to the public.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center