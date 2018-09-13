Road closures in effect for Arts in the Heart festival

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - Arts in the Heart will be underway Friday, Sept. 14 despite the upcoming weather conditions due to Hurricane Florence.

Due to the event street closings, will take place beginning on Monday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Festival will end on Sunday at 7 pm.

The streets will open as soon as all tents are removed and when the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office deems the area safe for traffic.

Below is the list of the street closing for the Arts in the Heart Festival.

• Monday (9/10):

The parking well on the 700 block of Broad Street (across from the Augusta Chronicle & Imperial Theater) will close late afternoon.



• Tuesday (9/11):

9th Street (next to the Board of Education from Ellis to Broad) will close Tuesday evening.



• Wednesday (9/12):

o Albion & Broad St. will close in the evening.

o 8th Street (from Ellis to Broad) will close in the evening.

o 9th Street (next to the Board of Education from Ellis to Broad) and McCartan Street (next to the Taxslayer building) will close late evening until Sunday evening.

o Broad Street will close from 7th Street to 10th Street late Wednesday evening until Sunday evening.

o The parking well on the 600 block of Broad Street (across from the Ramada hotel) will close late Wednesday evening until Sunday evening.



• Friday (9/14):

One lane (eastbound) of Reynolds will close from 9th to 8th street in the morning until Sunday evening.



The street closure information is credited by and provided from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office of Internal Affairs.



