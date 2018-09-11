RN hiring event underway at the Charlie Norwood VA center

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - If you are a registered nurse looking for a job then, Tuesday, Sept.11 is your day to head to the Charlie

Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta.

The center will host a hiring fair from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Uptown Campus on Freedom Way.

Applicants should bring their resume and be prepared for an onsite interview.



