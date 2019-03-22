Richmond County students learn art of puppetry

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Richmond County Students learned valuable lessons from puppets that serve a purpose, Tuesday.

Richmond County's gifted second graders are learning about the art of puppetry.

They made their own puppets and watched a puppet show about bullying.

One of the teachers says the long days of planning paid off, because kids learn better with hands-on activites like this.

"It was well worth it, I think. The children enjoyed it. It came to life for them. It makes it more authentic," says Samantha McNeil

The puppet show was put on by Jack and Tara Brunson.