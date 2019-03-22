CSRA News

Richmond County students learn art of puppetry

By:

Posted: Mar 22, 2019 02:20 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 22, 2019 02:20 PM EDT

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - Richmond County Students learned valuable lessons from puppets that serve a purpose, Tuesday.

Richmond County's gifted second graders are learning about the art of puppetry.

They made their own puppets and watched a puppet show about bullying. 

One of the teachers says the long days of planning paid off, because kids learn better with hands-on activites like this.

"It was well worth it, I think. The children enjoyed it. It came to life for them. It makes it more authentic," says Samantha McNeil

The puppet show was put on by Jack and Tara Brunson.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center