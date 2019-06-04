Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The Richmond County School System is holding a Career Fair Tuesday, June 4.

It will take place from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Westside High School, on Patriot's Way in Augusta.

Open positions include K thru 12 teachers in all subjects, speech language pathologists, school counselors and bus drivers, as well as custodians and school resource officers.

Everyone attending is encouraged to bring their resume.

On site interviews will be conducted.