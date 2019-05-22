Richmond County Legendary Coach Has Died
AUGUSTA (WJBF) - NewsChannel 6 has learned that T.W. Josey High School Coach Lynn Brantley passed away early Wednesday morning.
Coach Lynn Brantley was a legendary coach and retired from T.W. Josey in 2007 after 38 years as head basketball coach for the T.W. Josey Lady Eagles Basketball Team.
Notably known as for the Class AAA State Championship in 1998.
Coach Brantley was and is Georgia's Winningest Girls Coach with a record of 754-249.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
NewsChannel 6 will share that information when it becomes available.
