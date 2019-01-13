Richmond County deputies search for man who they say shot woman in leg
Augusta, GA (WJBF) - Law enforcement asks for your help to catch a man they say shot a woman in the leg.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says, on Friday around 10 PM, deputies responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Silverwood Drive.
They found the victim, 27-year-old Anna Bland, with a gunshot wound to her leg and medics rushed her to the hospital.
Investigators say Pierre Horton is the suspect. He is facing aggravated assault charges and is considered armed and dangerous. There is a warrant out for his arrest and officers ask for your help to find him.
If you know where Horton is— call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.
