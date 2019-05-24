CSRA News

Richmond County deputies are searching for suspects involved in a shooting on Olive Road

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 08:05 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 08:05 AM EDT

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.

Just after midnight, Friday, May 24, deputies responded to a car accident and shots fired call.

It happened on the 1600 block of Olive Road in Augusta.

According to deputies, two cars exchanged gunfire while driving down the road.
One of the cars crashed with another vehicle, while driving through the parking lot of the Pak N Go.
The suspects ran from the scene of the accident.
Their identities have not been released.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center