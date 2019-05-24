Richmond County deputies are searching for suspects involved in a shooting on Olive Road
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.
Just after midnight, Friday, May 24, deputies responded to a car accident and shots fired call.
It happened on the 1600 block of Olive Road in Augusta.
According to deputies, two cars exchanged gunfire while driving down the road.
One of the cars crashed with another vehicle, while driving through the parking lot of the Pak N Go.
The suspects ran from the scene of the accident.
Their identities have not been released.
