Richmond County Coroner investigating grave markers found in abandoned funeral home

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The Richmond County Coroner and the Marshal's Office are investigating an abandoned funeral home after finding more than 100 grave markers.

We spoke to Marshall Ramone Lamkin who tells us one of his deputies was doing an inspection of the property for a potential buyer and that's when she found the markers.

He says they found a total of 113 grave markers so far.

A crime scene unit is on site, starting to clear out the back part of the funeral home as they continue to figure out why those markers never made it to their designated places.

The Marshal says one thing he did not expect from this is how much the community cares to help.

"Actually we have had several families already contact us about helping out. A lot of volunteers in the community see it as a disservice to those military members not to have their mark on their grave. So a lot of people in the community have already reached out about trying to assist us find those graves and get those markers put out there."

Both the Marshal's Office and the coroner will not go on record right now as to what they are continuing to search for.

We'll keep you updated as more information is given to us.

Original Article Below:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating more than 100 grave markers that were found inside an abandoned funeral home.

The grave markers were found in the garage of the old Dent's Funeral Home on D'antignac Street in Augusta.

The coroner is trying to figure out where they came from. He says they were covered by blankets and trash and appear to be for military veterans.

Dent's funeral home has been shut down since February 2009.

Much more on this developing story as we get new information.