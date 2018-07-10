Richmond Co. Sheriff's Office accepting applications to help get criminal records expunged
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) - If you have a criminal record, a new program in Augusta could help you get it expunged quickly and for free.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the program that begins on October 20th.
Sheriff Richard Roundtree encourages people interested in the program to call and ask questions so you know what to expect.
For more visit the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office website or call, 706-821-1010.
