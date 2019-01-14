Renting Miller for Mayor event cost taxpayers Video

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) - Mayor Hardie Davis with his name in lights as the Miller theater served as the back drop for his second oath of office ceremony as Augusta's mayor,

the mayor saying it was a fitting location.

"The Miller theater staff did a phenomenal job of putting together an event that is represented of the second largest city in the state of Georgia," said Mayor Davis.

The event was not only had the mayor's swearing ceremony but afterwards a private reception with tickets at 30 dollars and a VIP meet and greet with the mayor for fifty dollars,

"It's not too much I wouldn't that there his own personality I would do it a little different but that's the mayor's taste." Commissioner Dennis Williams said on January second.

Two weeks ago the mayor said the tickets were to cover the costs of the event

"A VIP reception is fifty dollars absolutely," said the Mayor.

And that money will go to?

"it will cover the event," said Mayor Davis.

But not all the costs to rent the Miller cost $7750. dollars but the mayor said the city got a $1150 dollar refund so the cost to taxpayers ended up being right at $66 hundred dollars.

"It was a city event anytime there is a swearing in oath of office ceremony it is a city event and as such it was appropriate for us to use the resources from our budget and we did that," said Mayor Davis.

Mayor Davis saye he has no bad feelings about the location of his swearing in ceremony and says in the future the Mayor and Commissioners should hold joint oath of office ceremonies in the same locaton.

Now back in in December the new commissioners and those who had beens re-elected took their oaths in the Commission Chambers.