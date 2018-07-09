Richmond County officials to announce path to criminal record expungement Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RICHMOND Co., GA (WJBF) - On Monday, a big announcement will be made in Richmond County about the potential for individuals to clear their criminal arrest record.

More than a dozen state and city leaders, to include the sheriff, will be in attendance.

Normally a person who seeks to get their record erased may not get an answer for up to six months.

Monday's announcement will describe how they can complete the process in just one day.

The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the Library in downtown Augusta.

