Richmond County officials to announce path to criminal record expungement
RICHMOND Co., GA (WJBF) - On Monday, a big announcement will be made in Richmond County about the potential for individuals to clear their criminal arrest record.
More than a dozen state and city leaders, to include the sheriff, will be in attendance.
Normally a person who seeks to get their record erased may not get an answer for up to six months.
Monday's announcement will describe how they can complete the process in just one day.
The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the Library in downtown Augusta.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
- Inmate Found Dead
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-