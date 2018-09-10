Record growth a Augusta University
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - These are big times for Augusta University.
University President Doctor Brooks Keel told that to the Augusta Rotary Club Monday afternoon in his State of the University message.
Dr. Keel says new students are coming to AU in record numbers.
"The growth of our undergraduate population, we had the largest freshman class in history this fall. Our enrollment will be over 9000 for the first time in history. We've had three years of increased enrollment,we already have more students then dorm rooms available. It's all about growth and it's all about good stuff," said Doctor Keel.
Doctor Keel saying the trend should continue. He called the Cyber Security program a tremendous growth opportunity for Augusta University.
