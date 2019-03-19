Real Estate company lays two options on the table for 401 Walton Way Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jim Hull plans to up front cost for Juvenile Justice Center. [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta Commissioners heard a new plan from a community partner that could secure a larger space for Juvenile Court. Commissioners did not vote Tuesday, but they have a lot to think about when it comes to juvenile court in Richmond County.

That's exactly what Judge Doug Flanagan and his team hoped for with a presentation on their behalf done by James Hull of Hull Property Group.

Prior to the meeting, we sat down with the Juvenile Court Judge and he wants local leaders to help children like they help cats and dogs. He said the FY18 Animal Control budget was $1.5 million while Juvenile Court received less than $1 million. Chatham County's budget, according to Judge Flanagan's numbers, is $5 million.

"It's time for the county commissioners to step forward and look out for our children," Judge Flanagan said.

Richmond County's Juvenile Justice system wants to call 401 Walton Way its new home. In fact, Judge Flanagan said his court has been homeless the past decade.

"Department of Juvenile Justice is in a rented space on Broad Street," he said. "Department of Family and Children Services right now is in an old school on Bungalow Road that wasn't even fit for students."

But change must come through the Augusta Commissioners.

Flanagan said his office inside the Richmond County Municipal building consist of a small box.

His staff, he said, is all crammed into a small office on the sixth floor, an even smaller office on the second floor, and more offices tucked away behind the commission chambers. So, he's working with James Hull, who shared with Commissioners two options: he'll pay $25,000 for a feasibility study or do the work himself.

"I am prepared to lease 401 Walton Way from the city and to sublease, but renovate the facility back to the city on the following terms," Hull said.

It would cost about $600,000 to demolish 401 Walton Way, according to Hull. The city estimated about $1.5 million. Total work would cost $3.5 million for Hull, who added that he would up front the cost, do the work then lease it back to the city for reimbursement.

Flanagan said, "We need a place that's adequate to work out of. We also need a place for people to be able to come to at a central location that's on the bus route. 401 Walton Way is on the bus route. It's across from the Sheriff's Office. It's across from the park."

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins and Gary Hipps