AUGUSTA (WJBF) - UPDATE: The Richmound County Sheriff's Office has arrested Elbert Butler foe the rape and exploitation of a disabled adult.

He was arrested Thursday, May 23rd.

The Richmond County Sheriffs Office is looking for this man.

Elbert Butler is wanted for

The crime happened May 21st, 2019.

There are ACTIVE WARRANTS on file for Butler’s arrest.

If you have any information concerning this suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.