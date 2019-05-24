CSRA News

UPDATED: Suspect Arrested for Raping A Disabled Person

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:25 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:07 AM EDT

AUGUSTA (WJBF) - UPDATE: The Richmound County Sheriff's Office has arrested Elbert Butler foe the rape and exploitation of a disabled adult.

He was arrested Thursday, May 23rd.

The Richmond County Sheriffs Office is looking for this man.

Elbert Butler is wanted for

The crime happened May 21st, 2019.

There are ACTIVE WARRANTS on file for Butler’s arrest.

If you have any information concerning this suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

