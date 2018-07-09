CSRA News

Public hearing to be held to discuss Columbia County Board of Education's proposed millage rate

COLUMBIA CO., GA (WJBF) - - A public hearing will be held to discuss the Columbia County Board of Education's proposed millage rate.

If adopted, property owners could see a tax increase of 1.72 percent.

That means if you own a home worth $200,000 dollars, you would see an increase of about $24.00
on your property tax bill.

The hearing is Tuesday, July 9 at 6 pm at Greenbrier High School. 

The ending hearing will be July 24th at the Board of Education.

