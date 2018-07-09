Public hearing to be held to discuss Columbia County Board of Education's proposed millage rate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA CO., GA (WJBF) - - A public hearing will be held to discuss the Columbia County Board of Education's proposed millage rate.

If adopted, property owners could see a tax increase of 1.72 percent.

That means if you own a home worth $200,000 dollars, you would see an increase of about $24.00

on your property tax bill.

The hearing is Tuesday, July 9 at 6 pm at Greenbrier High School.

The ending hearing will be July 24th at the Board of Education.