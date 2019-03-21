Protect yourself from scammers impersonating police officials Video

Columbia County, Ga. - Many citizens in Columbia County and Richmond County have reported to have somebody call them impersonating another police officer.

It's a shocking phone call...one that Columbia County has seen before, but in the past month, scam calls have returned.

Investigator with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, William Bonsack, says, "the person that is going to call you is going to say that they are Lt. Bobby William, or Lt. Westerbrook, or Lt. Brian Cox."

These scammers say that due to a missed court date, the person on the receiving line must pay them gift cards in order to keep from going to jail, and if you get a call back, this is what you'll hear: "you have reached the Columbia County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line."

Reporter, Jenna Kelley, and Investigator Bonsack decided to give it a try. Here was the conversation:

Bonsack: "Hello?"

Phone: "Sheriffs office, can I help you?"

Bonsack: "Yes sir, I think I got a warrant for me"

Phone: "Who am I speaking with?"

Bill: "My name's Bill."

Phone: "Okay Bill. How did you come to that determination, sir?"

Soon after Investigator Bonsack played along, the scammer told him not to call back and hung up. So, as citizens, what can we look out for?

"Police departments across the state of Georgia and the United States are not going to call you and try to extract money from you," says Bonsack.

He also says that any government owned business will never ask for any personal records through the phone. There will be a paper trail or a face-to-face confrontation.

"When you have an interaction with someone that's telling you they are a police officer or sheriff's deputy, you're all of a sudden on edge and you're worried and you're concerned," says Bonsack.

Moving forward, investigators are getting court ordered subpoenas to track down who is responsible for these scam calls. If you are worried you are bein scammed, you can call the Sheriff's Office at (706) 541-2800.