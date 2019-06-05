CSRA News

Preview, local WWII veteran shares his experiences at Normandy

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - Edgefield native Sergeant James L. Doolittle shared his experiences on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day. 

Sgt. Doolittle's daughter Jean Elwell said, "Even if it hadn't been my dad, it would have been an honor to try to explain to us what they went through because you just can't visualize. I can't visualize even after hearing of what they went through." 

Sgt. Doolittle's full story airs June 5 on Good Morning Augusta starting at 5:00 a.m.

Tune in for this remarkable story of survival and patriotism. 

