Phone scammers in Bamberg County, South Carolina seeking payment

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) -- Scammers are targeting people in Bamberg County.

Authorities say several citizens reported receiving phone calls from people claiming to be a deputy or officer with the Sheriff's Office/Civil Process Division. The scammers are demanding immediate payment.

"Please be advised that the Bamberg County Sheriff's Office does not or will never demand immediate payment over the telephone, electronically or through the use of gift cards," authorities said in a social media post.

We're told the following telephone numbers used in the scam:

803-670-9414

803-281-6544

864-514-7930

If you should get a call from any of the numbers above or other numbers, please call 803-245-3018 and report it.