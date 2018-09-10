Personal care home owner taking Columbia County to federal court Video

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF) - The owner of Peace of Mind Personal Care Home has been fighting since last month to keep her doors open.

But at last month's meeting, commissioners unanimously voted down her request to rezone the property and keep running the business after neighbors complained.

Now, Maria Acevedo is suing the county and those who spoke out against her business at the commission meeting.

The reason- violating the Fair Housing Act.

Acevedo's attorney says each of the people living inside the home relies on Acevedo and the staff and have disabilities that fall under the Fair Housing Act and Americans With Disabilities Act.

Another reason for the suit- Acevedo's attorney says the county got it wrong from the beginning.

We obtained the application for Peace of Mind.

Federal law superseeds county ordinances.

Columbia County says it can't comment on pending litigation.

It shows that Acevedo lives at a separate address, which the county says goes against their ordinance for this type of zoning for the personal care home.

However, the complaint states that the clerk said that it wouldn't be a problem if Acevedo did not actually reside at the business.

Acevedo says she would have never started the business had she known she had to live at the personal care home.

Last month, Attorney Ed Tarver told commissioners what could happen if they chose not to rezone the property, which was take the county to federal court.

Now, with a new attorney, that's what Acevedo is doing and the fate of the personal care home is in the hands of a federal judge.