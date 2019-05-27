CSRA News

Pedestrian killed, hit by car in North Augusta

Posted: May 27, 2019 07:53 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:08 AM EDT

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - - A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in North Augusta.

It happened around 7:10 am near the intersection of Bergen and West Five Notch Road.

Their identity has not yet been released.

