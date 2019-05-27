Pedestrian killed, hit by car in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) - - A pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in North Augusta.
It happened around 7:10 am near the intersection of Bergen and West Five Notch Road.
Their identity has not yet been released.
