Pedestrian hit and killed
Clearwater, SC (WJBF) - A man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck in Aiken County. It happened around 7pm in Clearwater, SC. Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton says the pedestrian was trying to cross Jefferson Davis Highway. Nobody else was injured. No word on the victim's identity yet. We will update this story as information comes in.
Update: Victim has been identified as 63-year-old Mark Evans of Clearwater.
