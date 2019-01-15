Parking plan needed for "viable" downtown Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Downtown Augusta officials say the time has now come to control parking in the area.

The debate in the Broad Street area has raged for more than a decade on how to free up parking spots for customers.

A task force is moving forward on a plan where drivers would pay to park using phone apps, kiosks and credit cards.

Officials say being able to manage the parking is needed with the growth downtown.

"Cyber coming to downtown, the new hotels, the new retail, the new restaurants, the workforce returning to downtown...managed parking is very important. It's going to make downtown economically viable," said Margaret Woodard of Downtown Development Authority

"This the year?"

"I hope so. I think, we hope so," she said,

The parking proposal has not gone in front of commissioners yet, that's expected before the end of the month.