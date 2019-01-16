Parents want to start conversations with kids about inappropriate touching Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sheriff gives tip sheet to help. [ + - ] Video

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office issued a call to parents and other potential victims about sexual abuse: Talk with your children.

The conversation comes after a Burke County coach was charged with Felony Sexual Battery against a 14-year-old boy at Burke County Middle School.

Travis Thomas was arrested Monday and has since bonded out of jail. He is suspended from his job.

The response to this incident was so overwhelming that the Sheriff's Office took to social media to help parents. A lot of them had questions: What if someone touches my child inappropriately or in a sexual way?

"It's more common than most folk realize," Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said. "In fact, it's too common."

The community is still trying to put the pieces together along with law enforcement after the 14-year-old Burke County Middle School student reported the well known coach inappropriately touched him.

Sheriff Williams said these types of cases have not increased, per say, but no community is immune.

"I've worked child molestation cases for practically all of my career. I've done it in Richmond, Burke and Columbia Counties. There's no shortage of work in that regard. There is no particular socio-economic class," the Sheriff said.

In this case, it's a coach accused of molesting a student, but Williams said anybody can be a victim of child molestation and child molesters come from all walks of life. That's why his office is speaking out after parents demanded answers to questions surrounding adults who may touch their child inappropriately or in a sexual way.

"I would say three or four you need to start having that conversation with children. As soon as they're able to talk."

It can be a tough conversation, but the Sheriff said protecting your child means being pro-active.

"They need to be taught 'good touch' 'bad touch,' what's inappropriate, what appropriate, what areas are to be avoided," he said. "They need to know that as quickly as they can understand right from wrong."

Williams said the perpetrator will more than likely be someone the family knows and perhaps respects.

The social media post lets parents know about 90 percent of children who are victims of sexual abuse know their abuser. And the younger the victim, means it's more than likely family. That's where child advocacy comes in, taking part in forecsic interveiws to get to the bottom of the issues without making the child a victim again.

NewsChannel 6 sat down with Child Enrichment Executive Director Kari Viola-Brooke on how her office works with law enforcement on these case.

"We do it at that child's pace," she said. "So, if a child comes in and they are not ready to tell, that's ok with us. We can explain to law enforcement or to the Department of Family and Children Services that this child just needs a little bit more time. If we think about it, and we talk about this all the time, if we were to talk about our last consensual sexual experience it may be uncomfortable to talk about."

Here are a few more tips from the sheriff's office about talking with your child:

Use concrete examples by making reality clear

Create healthy boundaries by allowing them to say "no"

Explain tricks and bribes the abuser might use and

Be approachable so your kids will want to open up to you.

The full article: Tip Sheet: Talking to Children and Teens can be found here.



In Thomas' case, the Sheriff's office is still investigating to see if there are more victims. We'll keep tabs on that investigation and let you know about any new developments.

